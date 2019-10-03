Play

Nsekhe is not practicing for the second straight day Thursday due to an ankle injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Nsekhe has been sharing duties at right tackle with second-round rookie Cody Ford, while the offense has been more effective with the veteran out there. If Nsekhe can't rally to play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Ford would likely handle a full day's work.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories