Nsekhe returned to practice Monday after sitting out the last two preseason games due to a sore knee, Sal Maiorana or the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

The Bills are an injury mess on the offensive line -- enough that Nsekhe might be a Week 1 starter at right tackle if highly touted rookie Cody Ford needs to kick left to cover the decimated guard spot, so getting Nsekhe back at practice is good news for the team's Week 1 outlook.