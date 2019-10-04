Play

Nsekhe (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans.

Nsekhe didn't participate in practice all week, so it'll be an uphill battle to play Sunday. Since he's the top reserve tackle, the Bills could run into trouble if either Cody Ford or Dion Dawkins get injured.

