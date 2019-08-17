Nsekhe did not play in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers due to knee soreness, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Nsekhe's knee issues are not believed to be serious, but the Bills kept him to the sideline as a precaution. He may miss additional practice time throughout the upcoming week and his status for the team's third preseason game against the Lions is up in the air.

