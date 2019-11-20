Play

Nsekhe (ankle) missed Wednesday's practice.

According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, Nsekhe is considered week-to-week after being carted off the field during Sunday's win over the Dolphins with an ankle injury. The 34-year-old is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, so expect the Bills to make a corresponding move sometime over the coming days.

