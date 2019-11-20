Bills' Ty Nsekhe: Facing lengthy recovery
Nsekhe (ankle) missed Wednesday's practice.
According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, Nsekhe is considered week-to-week after being carted off the field during Sunday's win over the Dolphins with an ankle injury. The 34-year-old is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, so expect the Bills to make a corresponding move sometime over the coming days.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.