Bills' Ty Nsekhe: Good to go Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nsekhe (groin) is active for Monday's game at New England.
The veteran lineman was questionable with the groin injury and is ready to play Week 16. Nsekhe should fill his usual role a reserve offensive tackle for the Bills on Monday.
