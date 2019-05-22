Nsekhe is expected to start at right tackle for the start of the 2019 season, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW Buffalo reports.

Nsekhe originally agreed to a two-year contract with the Bills, after playing both tackles for the Redskins in 2018. This news suggests that the team will give every opportunity to Dion Dawkins to solidify himself as the full-time left tackle.

