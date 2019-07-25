Nsekhe, who missed some time with an undisclosed injury during spring work, was practicing with the second unit during the first day of training camp Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Nsekhe is part of the Bills' offseason makeover to what was an awful offensive line in 2018. He has the ability to start, but he's more of a Steady Freddie as a veteran and the Bills would probably prefer the younger and more athletic Dion Dawkins and rookie Cody Ford to win the two tackle jobs, with Nsekhe serving as the third tackle. He's fully ready to take a starting job should one of his two teammates falter, however.