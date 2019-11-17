Play

Nsekhe was carted off the field during Sunday's win over Miami, Buffalo News reports.

Nsekhe dealt with an ankle injury earlier this year, but it appears this could be a serious issue since he was carted off. His practice status will be monitored in the upcoming week. If this is a long-term injury, expect the Bills to bring in another offensive lineman for depth.

