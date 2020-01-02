Bills' Ty Nsekhe: Limited once again
Nsekhe (ankle) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game in Houston.
The Bills have four players listed as questionable for the contest, though all have practiced on a limited basis for the past two days so we'll venture to say the team should have close to its full regular squad ready for the big road playoff test. Nsekhe, assuming he can suit up, will share right tackle duties with rookie Cody Ford, though the team will certainly lean on whichever player is looking more comfortable in a do-or-die game. Because Nsekhe has missed so much time lately, he may just be asked to spell the rookie if Ford looks shaky.
