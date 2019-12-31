Nsekhe, who re-injured his ankle in the regular-season finale, was listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's practice session, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Cody Ford can take all the starting right tackle reps if Nsekhe can't go this week in Houston, though the two are accustomed to sharing the job and the Bills would probably prefer to have the veteran Nsekhe on hand in case the rookie struggles in his first playoff appearance, one that may include a partial assignment vs. J.J. Watt.