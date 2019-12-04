Nsekhe (ankle) was the only Buffalo player to miss Wednesday's practice, though he's showing improvement, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Ty Nsekhe is making good progress," said coach Sean McDermott. "We'll continue to take it one day at a time."

Rookie Cody Ford has been playing well getting all the snaps at right tackle, so the Bills can take their time making sure Nsekhe is at full health and ready to resume his co-starter role with Ford.