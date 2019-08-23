Bills' Ty Nsekhe: Not expected to play Friday
Nsekhe participated in a pregame conditioning workout, but is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason tilt with Detroit due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It's unclear what is holding Nsekhe back or how serious it may be, although it's obviously serious enough to keep him out of Friday's game. The 33-year-old figures to slot in as a key backup to starters Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford -- or even slide over to guard if needed to compensate for injuries -- when healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...