Nsekhe participated in a pregame conditioning workout, but is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason tilt with Detroit due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It's unclear what is holding Nsekhe back or how serious it may be, although it's obviously serious enough to keep him out of Friday's game. The 33-year-old figures to slot in as a key backup to starters Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford -- or even slide over to guard if needed to compensate for injuries -- when healthy.