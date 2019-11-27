Play

Nsekhe (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game in Dallas, The Buffalo News reports.

This news comes with an extra bit of bummer-ness, as the veteran lineman has a wonderful story of personal redemption and how he ended up in the NFL that makes for compelling Thanksgiving Day material. Cody Ford will take on full right tackle duties for a second straight week instead of splitting time with Nsekhe.

