Bills' Ty Nsekhe: Out for another week
Nsekhe (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game in Dallas, The Buffalo News reports.
This news comes with an extra bit of bummer-ness, as the veteran lineman has a wonderful story of personal redemption and how he ended up in the NFL that makes for compelling Thanksgiving Day material. Cody Ford will take on full right tackle duties for a second straight week instead of splitting time with Nsekhe.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.
-
11/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reveals to the Waiver Wire pickups for Week 13.