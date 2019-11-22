Nsekhe, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against Miami, will miss Sunday's game against the Broncos, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Nsekhe never really had much a chance to return for this one after being carted off the field, but the good news is he hasn't been ruled out for any considerable length of time yet. In the meantime, rookie Cody Ford will take over full-time duties at right tackle instead of splitting time with Nsekhe. Your not-so-easy Week 12 assignment, rook: Try slowing down this Von Miller guy.