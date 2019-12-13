Play

Nsekhe (ankle) did not practice Friday for the third straight day and will miss Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Rookie Cody Ford will continue seeing all the reps at right tackle -- he and Nsekhe usually share the starting job -- while the former should expect to see a healthy dose of T.J. Watt on Sunday night.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories