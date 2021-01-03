site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Ty Nsekhe: Out with illness
Nsekhe (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Nsekhe was a late addition to the injury report and won't be available for Week 17. Ryan Bates should serve as the reserve option at offensive tackle Sunday for the Bills.
