Nsekhe, who missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury, was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

The right tackle suffered what looked like a nasty ankle injury in the Week 11 win over Miami, and after missing Sunday's win over the Broncos he has a short week working against him if he hopes to limit his absence to just one full game, as the Bills play in Dallas on Thanksgiving. Rookie Cody Ford will continue to take all the reps at right tackle if Nsekhe is unable to play against the Cowboys. (The two tackles normally split the offensive snap count.)