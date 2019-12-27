Nsekhe (ankle) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Even if Nsekhe has to sit one more game after missing the last five contests, this is good news for a team about to make the playoffs that could use some more O-Line depth. If Nsekhe does see action in the regular-season finale, he'll likely share the right tackle duties with Cody Ford.