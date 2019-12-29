Play

Nsekhe (ankle) is active for Sunday's divisional contest against the Jets.

Nsekhe is set to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale after a five-game absence. He stands to resume sharing right tackle duties with rookie Cody Ford.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends