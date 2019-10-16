Nsekhe (ankle) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice in order to rest.

Nsekhe missed the Week 5 game against Tennessee with the ankle issue, but the fact the injury isn't listed on the injury report indicates he's healthy coming out of the bye week. The 33-year-old should fill his usual role as a reserve offensive tackle versus Miami.

