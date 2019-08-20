Nsekhe, who missed Friday's preseason win over the Panthers due to knee soreness, is back at practice Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Nsekhe has had a good summer, though he looks to be the third tackle that will serve as a key backup to starters Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford. However, the Bills have so many injuries on the interior, they could kick Ford over to guard to start the season and let Nsekhe start at right tackle.