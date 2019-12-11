Nsekhe sat out Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Nsekhe was carted off the field during the Week 11 win over the Dolphins and has yet to practice a single time since then, though the team has not ruled him out for anything longer term. If he can't rally to practice on some level this week, rookie Cody Ford will continue to take all the starting reps at right tackle, a position the two linemen usually share.