Bills' Ty Nsekhe: Wearing walking boot
Nsekhe (ankle) was spotted with his right foot in a walking boot Thursday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Nsekhe is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks due to an ankle injury sustained Week 11 versus the Dolphins. In the meantime, the Bills are a candidate to bring in another offensive lineman for depth. Rookie Cody Ford will likely field the majority of snaps at right tackle as long as Nsekhe remains sidelined, as the two usually form a rotation of sorts.
