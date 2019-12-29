Play

Nsekhe (ankle) was spotted in a walking boot following Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Jets.

The 34-year-old returned from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury Sunday, but he couldn't make it through the game before aggravating the injury. Nsekhe will look to shake off the issue before the wild-card playoff round against the Texans.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends