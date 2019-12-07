Play

Nsekhe (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Nsekhe was not able to appear in practice, so he will miss a third-straight contest. Accordingly, the Bills will be without some of their depth on the offensive line, while rookie Cody Ford will continue to work as the full-time starter at right tackle.

