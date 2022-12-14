site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Tyler Bass: Another clean game
Bass made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.
Bass converted from 38 and 49 yards on his field goals. With four games remaining, his 115 points lead all kickers this season.
