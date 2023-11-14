Bass made both of his extra-point kicks and did not have a field-goal attempt in Monday's 24-22 loss to the Broncos.

Over his last six games, Bass has posted a terrible total of 21 points scored, less than his two-game total of 25 he provided in Weeks 3-4. Bass hasn't been a bad kicker by any means, making 12 of his 15 field-goal attempts and all 28 of his extra-point tries. Instead, those rostering him have been burned by Buffalo's turnover-itis in recent times, and the team no longer seems to be able to score like it did in past seasons. Bass has fallen all the way into a tie for 21st in kicker scoring. Just like the team he kicks for, Bass's season started off with major promise and has fallen into mediocrity. He and the Bills take on the Jets in Week 11, and New York offers a staunch defense that's been great at keeping points off the board.