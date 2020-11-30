Bass put up nine points in Sunday's win over the Chargers, converting on 45- and 43-yard attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries.

Bass has been excellent following some early season rookie hiccups. In Week 7, he made six field goals on eight attempts in a game where he did all the scoring for the Bills, and he's made every single attempt since that game with the exception of a 61-yard attempt before halftime in Week 9. Bass has become a fantasy factor now that he's found his footing in an offense that moves the ball well.