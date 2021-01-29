Bass hit all four of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. He missed his only extra-point try.

Bass showed off his big leg on the important stage, hitting a pair of 51-yarders to open and close the scoring for the Bills. The rookie from Georgia Southern struggled earlier in the season, but he soon started fitting right in with the rest of the Bills' high-powered offense. Bass finished his first regular season with an 82.4 success rate on field-goal attempts -- including a 4-for-6 mark from 50-plus yards -- while converting on 57 of 59 extra-point attempts. Bass also finished fourth in the NFL in scoring with 141 points. Given his rookie success to go with the fact that he was drafted, Bass seems locked into the starter's role next season.