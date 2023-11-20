Bass made all four field-goal attempts (48, 30, 33, 50) and two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.

The 14 points is a new season high for Bass, and it exceeds his previous three outings combined, where he posted 12 total points as the Bills offense sputtered, to the point where offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired prior to Sunday's game. We'll see if the team's potentially elite offense has found another gear or if it was just a one-week boost, though it's worth noting the schedule is brutal -- the Bills finish with games at Philadelphia, at Kansas City, Dallas, at the Chargers, New England and at Miami.