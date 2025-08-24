Bass converted three of four field-goal attempts and made both extra-point tries in the Bills' 23-19 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Bass had missed the Bills' first two preseason tilts due to a pelvic injury, but the veteran kicker looked to be in midseason form in his first game action of any kind since January. Bass connected on attempts from 37, 37 and 39 yards before misfiring on his shortest try of the night, a 26-yarder late in the fourth quarter that he missed wide right. Given Saturday's performance, Bass looks set to reprise his fantasy-friendly role as the Bills' placekicker beginning with a Week 1 Sunday night home showdown against the Ravens.