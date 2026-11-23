Bass went 4-for-5 on field-goal tries and made both of his PATs during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins.

Bass was able to convert at least three field-goal attempts for the fifth time in the team's last six contests. The kicker made field goals from 43 and 54 yards in the first half before adding makes from 40 and 28 yards in the fourth quarter. His lone miss of the day came in the third quarter when he pulled a 54-yard try wide left, registering his first missed field-goal try of the year. Bass has now gone 24-for-25 on field-goal attempts, including 4-for-5 from 50-plus yards, over 10 contests so far during the 2026 campaign.