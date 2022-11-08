Bass was 1-for-2 on field goals and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jets.

The miss can be easily forgiven, as it was a 55-yard try with some wind to deal with, but that doesn't make it any easier to stomach for the Buffalo faithful. Bass sits in a tie for 10th in scoring entering Monday's play, which can actually be viewed as a mild disappointment given that he was generally one of the top three kickers off the board. For the season, Bass is 12-of-15 on field-goal attempts and has made all 26 of his extra-point tries.