Bass converted all five extra-point tries and did not receive a field-goal attempt during Buffalo's 35-23 win over New England on Sunday.

Bass was close to perfect all season, making 27 of 31 field-goal attempts while missing just two of 50 extra-point tries. Late in the season, his production dropped off once the Bills developed a knack for either scoring touchdowns or turning the ball over in the red zone. He finishes the regular season with 129 points, a figure he's reached in all three of his NFL seasons. Bass finishes tied for sixth among all kickers in scoring.