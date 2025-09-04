Bills' Tyler Bass: DNP Thursday as team adds kicker
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bass (hip/groin) didn't practice Thursday.
Bass is trending in the wrong direction, as he was unable to take the practice field Thursday due to left hip and groin injuries after logging a limited session Wednesday. The Bills signed veteran kicker Matt Prater to their practice squad Thursday, giving them an alternative within the organization if Bass is unavailable against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.