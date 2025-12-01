Coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Bass (left hip/groin) underwent surgery last week and will be sidelined for the rest of the season, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills placed Bass on IR back on Sept. 5, and Matt Prater has handled the team's kicking duties since then. Bass, who is under contract with Buffalo through 2027, will thus turn his focus to rehabbing his injury with an eye toward being ready ahead of next season.