Bass made his lone field-goal try and all three of his extra point-attempts in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Chargers.

The field goal was an easy one of just 29 yards, but the fourth-quarter make with just 28 seconds left may have saved the season, as the 9-6 squad is in the thick of a playoff chase and couldn't really afford a loss to the reeling Chargers after impressive victories over the Chiefs and Cowboys. Bass hasn't missed a kick since Week 12, and he's up to 109 points on the season. That puts him into a tie for 10th in kicker scoring, though he'll likely drop to 13th after Monday's games are completed. Bass makes for a decent play in a home game vs. the Patriots next week, assuming the weather cooperates.