Bass converted all six of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams. He did not have a field-goal attempt.

If extra points was its own category, Bass's fantasy value in 2025 would be different, but his numbers have taken a slight hit due to Buffalo's ability to convert in the red zone -- the Bills are fifth in the league at 68.5 percent red-zone touchdown percentage. Bass has had only two field-goal attempts the last three games combined. To put it into perspective, Bass is second in the league with 48 extra-point attempts this season but is currently tied for just 17th with just 23 field-goal attempts. At least the scoring is adding up, even in smaller doses, as Bass sits tied for eighth in the league as of Sunday night with 101 points, meaning he's now hit the 100-point mark in all five of his NFL campaigns.