Bass connected on his only field-goal try -- a 39-yarder -- and made all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Miami.

The field goal was ultimately the difference in the 31-28 win, as Bass looked a lore more comfortable than a shaky Week 1 that might have had some questioning why he was kept over longtime veteran Stephen Hauschka. Bass should have some leash as an actual draft pick -- rare for a kicker -- though playing for a team that should be in contention this season and having a number of important games will mean he'll have to produce like he did in Week 2.