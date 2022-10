Bass missed one of two field-goal attempts but made all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers.

Bass had a 49-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter, but he rallied to convert from 35 yards on the next drive. With Buffalo's offense having another big day, he got a handful more of PATs to his name, bringing his season tally up to 42 points, which ranks third among kickers league-wide.