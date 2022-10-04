Bass made all three of his field-goal tries -- including the game-winner as time expired -- in Sunday's win over the Ravens. He also made both extra-point tries.

The capable Bass has only missed one kick all season, with a 7-for-8 performance on field goals while making all 13 of his extra-point tries. In fact, Bass is perfect on 64 extra-point tries over the last two seasons and hasn't missed one since Week 14 of 2020. Bass is currently tied for fifth in the league with 34 points, as he continues to be a reliable fantasy kicker.