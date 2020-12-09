Bass made both of his field-goal attempts (37 and 28 yards) and all four extra-point tries in Buffalo's win over the 49ers on Monday night.

That makes three straight flawless games for the rookie out of Georgia Southern, who's proven to be a strong draft choice following some early season struggles. Bass has made every single attempt starting in Week 8 with the exception of a 61-yard try before halftime in Week 9. While the schedule and the weather are tough factors down the stretch, a strong-legged rookie hitting his stride in a hot offense makes for a good fantasy play, even considering the negative factors. Bass currently sits fourth in the league in scoring with 105 points following Week 13 action.