Bass made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

This was as close of a game as you could have between two perennial playoff teams -- one that came with a controversial ending -- and all of Bass's kicks mattered, namely his 39-yard make with 1:57 left to play that ultimately proved to be the difference in the final score. After an extremely dry run from Week 5 to Week 10, Bass has now put up 32 points over the last three games, moving him up to a more palatable 13th spot among kickers entering Monday night action.