Bass made both of his field-goal tries and all five extra-point attempts during Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Through two weeks, Bass has posted 18 points, good for a tie for fifth among kickers. Given that he's in a high-powered offense, there's little reason Bass shouldn't be a top-10 guy all season, which is exactly where he was drafted in fantasy leagues. Bass has made all 12 of his kicks this season, which consists of three field goals and nine extra points. He and the Bills get the Dolphins in Miami this week in what could be a high-scoring contest.