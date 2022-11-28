Bass connected on both field-goal tries and two of three extra-point tries in Thursday's win over the Lions.

Bass missed his first extra-point attempt on the season and it almost proved costly for the Bills in a back-and-forth contest, but he redeemed himself by hitting the game-winner -- a 45-yarder -- with just a few seconds left as the Bills survived and won their second straight. The missed XPT was the first by Bass in a regular-season game since Week 14 of 2020, quite the streak for the third-year kicker. Bass leads the NFL with 101 points.