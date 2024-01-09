Bass was true on all three of his extra-point attempts and did attempt a field goal in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

In a 1958 style of box score, neither team even attempted a field-goal try, as the two offenses settled the score in what ultimately decided the AFC East crown for the Bills. Bass finishes the regular season with 121 points, which ranks 15th among all kickers for the 2023 campaign. This is a bit of a disappointment given that the Bills have one of the NFL's better offenses and that Bass finished in a tie for sixth among kicker scoring in both 2022 and 2021. On a more positive note, he's scored 121 or more points in all four of his NFL seasons. Bass and the Bills are heavily favored in a home wild-card game against the No. 7 seed Steelers on Sunday.