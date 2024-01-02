Bass made both of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

It's never easy kicking in Buffalo in December, but the weather has actually been fairly tame over the past two home games and Bass has delivered as he's known to do. Bass still hasn't missed a kick since Week 12, and he's now posted 118 points on the season, working his way up to a tie for 11th in kicker scoring. The Buffalo offense will not be resting any key players in what could be a do-or-die situation (or at least a key game for the divisional title and the AFC's No. 2 seed) when the Bills travel to Miami for a Week 18 primetime showdown.