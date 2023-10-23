Bass scored five points in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Patriots, connecting on one of two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries.

Bass has now missed three field-goal attempts over the last two weeks, his only three misses of the season. The wind has certainly played a factor, as his miss in Week 7 looked good most of the way until a gust put it on a similar trajectory to a Clayton Kershaw breaking ball. Given Bass's track record, his slump should just be temporary amid a greater slump for the team, but he's definitely been knocked down a peg after posting just nine total points over the last three games.