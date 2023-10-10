Bass made both of his extra-point tries and didn't attempt a field goal in Buffalo's 25-20 loss to Jacksonville in London on Sunday.

Bass was the victim of the Bills falling behind after the offense got off to a sluggish start, and he finished with a season-low scoring figure. This was also his first game in 2023 without a field-goal attempt. On a more positive note, Bass has yet to miss a single kick all season, making all nine of his FG tries while going a perfect 18-for-18 on extra-point tries. Bass is still a solid seventh in scoring among kickers with 45 points on the campaign.